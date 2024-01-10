Chemical Distribution Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Chemical Distribution Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The chemical distribution market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $274.49 billion in 2023 to $301.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Chemical Distribution Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chemical distribution market size is predicted to reach $431.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the chemical distribution market is due to the rising consumption of chemicals across various end-use industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chemical distribution market share. Major players in the chemical distribution market include Univar Solutions Inc., HELM AG, Brenntag AG, Azelis Holdings, Omya AG, Biesterfeld AG, Safic-Alcan SAS, Stockmeier Holding GmbH.

Chemical Distribution Market Segments

• By Product: Specialty Chemical, Commodity Chemical

• By Type: Pipelines, Containers, Barrels, Sacks

• By End Use: Transportation, Construction, Agriculture, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Manufacturing, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global chemical distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chemical distribution refers to a diversified enterprise that serves a variety of industries by providing solutions in the form of specialty or commodity chemicals. Few sectors in which chemical distribution is involved are agriculture, cosmetics, food and feed, pharmaceuticals, construction, and paints and coatings. Chemical distribution includes several activities which include packaging, logistics, warehousing, mixing, blending, formulating, technical assistance, training, recycling, research & development, innovation, and ingredients.

The main types of chemical distribution are specialty chemicals and commodity chemicals. Specialty chemicals are compounds that are employed for a specific purpose or performance. Agricultural, construction, pharmaceutical goods processing, chemical and intermediates processing, food processing and home additives, coatings, paper trade, and transportation are among the applications of specialty chemicals. Chemical distribution has various types such as pipelines, containers, barrels, and sacks that are used for transportation, construction, agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, and other end-users.

