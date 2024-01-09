Rice Bagasse Ash Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 3.4 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Ongoing research and development activities are expected to drive demand for the rice bagasse ash market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The rice bagasse ash market was worth US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. Between 2023 and 2031, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%, reaching US$ 3.4 billion during the forecast period. Concrete produced from rice bagasse ash is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional concrete because it is made from rice bagasse ash. In addition to reducing cement consumption, green concrete also reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

A more sustainable construction industry can be achieved by reducing the demand for cement through the use of rice bagasse ash. The similarity between rice bagasse ash and cementitious materials makes it potentially useful in cement manufacturing. In an environmentally friendly manner, these by-products can reduce waste and be utilized instead of being discarded.

The properties and applications of rice bagasse ash are currently being investigated in research and development. In order to evaluate the performance of rice bagasse ash concrete under various conditions, scientists are evaluating its compressive strength. Because of these efforts, rice bagasse ash can be used more efficiently and integrated into construction materials more efficiently.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on silica content, the 85-90% segment is anticipated to drive rice bagasse ash demand.

In terms of application, the silica manufacturing segment is expected to drive rice bagasse ash demand.

Sustainable construction materials are driving the industry in North America and Europe.

From 2023 to 2031, the Asia Pacific region will hold the largest share.

Global Rice Bagasse Ash Market: Key Players

Several small and big companies control most of the rice bagasse ash market. To grow their revenue streams, most companies are adopting new technologies. The company offers robust services, develops novel products, and invests in research and development.

Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

Wadham Energy Limited Partnership

Usher Agro Limited

Mortimer Technology Holdings Ltd.

Agrilectric Power

Jasoriya Rice Mill Pvt. Ltd.

Refratechnik

KV Metachem

Guru Corporation

Astrra Chemicals

Global Rice Bagasse Ash Market: Growth Drivers

Using RBA as a cementitious additive in concrete is common in the construction industry. In recent years, the demand for alternative materials such as RBA has grown significantly as people become more interested in sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices. Byproducts from rice processing, such as RBA, are utilized for various applications and contribute to waste reduction and circular economies. Waste byproducts with utility, such as RBA, may become more in demand as industries pursue more sustainable practices.

as a cementitious additive in concrete is common in the construction industry. In recent years, the demand for alternative materials such as RBA has grown significantly as people become more interested in sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices. Byproducts from rice processing, such as RBA, are utilized for various applications and contribute to waste reduction and circular economies. Waste byproducts with utility, such as RBA, may become more in demand as industries pursue more sustainable practices. The infrastructure and construction sectors consume a large portion of RBA. Construction materials, including those incorporating RBA, may become more popular due to infrastructure investments. In the RBA market, government policies and regulations promoting sustainable construction materials can have a significant impact. The use of these materials can be driven by incentives or regulations that encourage their use.

The cost-effectiveness of RBA could drive its adoption in many industries if it becomes an effective replacement for traditional construction materials. Regardless of the type of material that is used, economic considerations have a significant impact on the dynamics of the market. Because of ongoing research and development, increasing the strength and durability of RBA in concrete could positively affect the market for this material.

RBA's acceptance and demand will likely rise as architects, engineers, and construction professionals become more aware of its benefits. A move towards sustainable and green building practices can affect demand for eco-friendly materials like RBA.

Global Rice Bagasse Ash Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for rice bagasse ash market. Urbanization and infrastructure development have been accelerating in the Asia Pacific region. Several Asian countries, including China, India, and Japan, have experienced rapid growth in the construction industry. As a result, construction materials, such as supplementary cementitious materials like RBA, are more likely to be in demand.

Sustainable and green building practices are becoming increasingly popular in the Asia Pacific region. Eco-friendly construction initiatives are increasingly incorporating RBA as an eco-friendly byproduct. Waste management and recycling of industrial byproducts are priority areas in some Asia Pacific countries. The use of alternative materials and the government's sustainable construction policies can significantly influence the demand for RBA. The use of these materials can grow in the market if a positive regulatory environment or incentives are in place.

A significant increase in demand for RBA in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to on-going research and development efforts that aim to improve the properties and uses of RBA in construction. RBA's increased use in construction projects in the region can result from increasing awareness of its benefits and applications among engineers, architects, and construction professionals.

Global Rice Bagasse Ash Market: Segmentation

By Silica Content

80-84%

85-90%

90-94%

Above 95%

By Application

Cement and Concrete

Ceramics

Silica Manufacturing

Soil Amendment

Steel

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

