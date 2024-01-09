Submit Release
Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Component Weightings Across Several Indices

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 9, 2024.

OKX has announced that it will adjust the weightings of several indices. This change, which comes into effect from 08:00 to 10:00 (UTC) on January 11, is part of OKX's ongoing commitment to improving market liquidity and stabilizing index performance.

The updated index prices will be calculated by weighting the prices of new components according to their revised weights. The specifics of the changes vary across the different indices and their components, the details of which are listed here.

OKX assures all users that these changes aim to optimize the trading experience and provide a more accurate reflection of the market. Users are encouraged to review the details of the new weightings and adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only; for further information, please refer to OKX's disclaimer.

 


