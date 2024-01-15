World Renowned Car Show Returns to Louisville, KY: 3rd Annual Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show

World of Wheels O'Reilly's Logo

3rd Bluegrass World of Wheels at Kentucky Expo, Jan 20-21: Showcasing award-winning autos, charity auction, and celebrity guests.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Expo Center will again be the site for the 3rd Annual Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. This event takes place Saturday and Sunday January 20th and 21st, 2024.

Award winning cars from 8 states plus local and regional cars, trucks bikes and more will display their very best in the North Wing of the Expo Center. Don’t miss the chance to see the prestigious “Riddler” award winner Brad Ranweiler’s 1963 Chevrolet Wagon.

More show features include Jeff Cook’s RC Monster (remote controlled) Trucks in Action, Hot Wheels Drag Racing, plus the first 1,000 kids receive a free Hot Wheels.

The Louisville Voodoo Jeep Invasion is a sure thing not to miss! Race car driver, Will Kimmel will be on hand along with his Chevy race car.

The Paintslingers Pinstriper Charity Auction is going on all weekend long, creating one-of-a-kind custom automotive artwork being auctioned throughout the show with net proceeds going to the Crusade for Children. We are proud to say the first 2 years generated over $40,000 in donations.

Younger talent will be competing for the UAW Young Builder Pick for a top prize of $1,000.

Show Hours: Saturday 10AM – 9PM

Sunday 10AM to 6PM

Admission - Adults $21.00 - Children 6-12 $7.00 - 5 and under Free

Discount admission tickets can be purchased at regional participating O’Reilly stores for

$17.00 – Adult and $5.00 Child.

For more information, please contact:

Ron Rawlins 502.558.9653 – Diana Rawlins 502-494-6184

Jerry Eisenback 502.419.5436 – Dori Eisenback 502.500.5561

Kenny Hoerter 502 639.8854 – Vicki Hoerter 502.639.5900

Greg Wilson 502.495.8563 – Gail Wilson 502.817.172

Press Release provided by Louisville SEO Strategies in Louisville, KY