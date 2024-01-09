Rutland Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order (x2)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4000173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Ryan Gardner, Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 and 01/01/2024
STREET: Silver Spring Hill Rd
TOWN: Pittsfield, VT
VIOLATION: 2 Counts of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Paul E. Sweeney
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hopkinton, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/08/24 at approximately 2204 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks responded to a reported Abuse Prevention Order Violation in the Town of Pittsfield. Investigation determined Sweeney violated an active abuse prevention order on this date and on 01/01/24. Sweeney was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Sweeney was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County District Court.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Yes