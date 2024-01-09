Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4000173                                                                

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Ryan Gardner, Eric Jakubowski

 

STATION: Rutland                                                                                

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 and 01/01/2024

 

STREET: Silver Spring Hill Rd

 

TOWN: Pittsfield, VT

 

 

VIOLATION: 2 Counts of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Paul E. Sweeney

 

AGE: 54

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hopkinton, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/08/24 at approximately 2204 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks responded to a reported Abuse Prevention Order Violation in the Town of Pittsfield. Investigation determined Sweeney violated an active abuse prevention order on this date and on 01/01/24. Sweeney was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Sweeney was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/24 at 1230 hours          

 

COURT: Rutland County District Court.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

 

BAIL: $5000

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

