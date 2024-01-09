Rutland Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4000173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Ryan Gardner, Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 and 01/01/2024

STREET: Silver Spring Hill Rd

TOWN: Pittsfield, VT

VIOLATION: 2 Counts of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Paul E. Sweeney

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hopkinton, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/08/24 at approximately 2204 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks responded to a reported Abuse Prevention Order Violation in the Town of Pittsfield. Investigation determined Sweeney violated an active abuse prevention order on this date and on 01/01/24. Sweeney was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Sweeney was lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/24 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County District Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Yes