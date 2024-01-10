Global Catalytic Converter Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Catalytic Converter Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The catalytic converter market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $102.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Catalytic Converter Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the catalytic converter market size is predicted to reach $102.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.

The growth in the catalytic converter market is due to an increase in automobile production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest catalytic converter market share. Major players in the catalytic converter market include Benteler International AG, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, The Eberspächer Group of Companies.

Catalytic Converter Market Segments

• By Type: Three-Way Catalytic Converter (TWCC), Four-Way Catalytic Converter (FWCC), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

• By Material: Palladium, Platinum, Rhodium

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, Bus

• By Off-Highway Vehicle Type: Agricultural Tractors, Construction Equipment, Mining Equipment

• By Geography: The global catalytic converter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The catalytic converter refers to device used to convert toxic gases into less toxic byproducts. It is helpful in lowering environmental pollution when a catalytic converter contains a chamber known as a catalyst to transform harmful compounds from an exhaust system into harmless gases such as water vapor and carbon dioxide. A catalytic converter is an important mechanical device attached to the exhaust system of all internal combustion engines to minimize the emissions of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, which mainly use gasoline or diesel for internal combustion.

The main types of catalytic converters are three-way catalytic converters (TWCC), four-way catalytic converters (FWCC), diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and lean NOx trap (LNT). The term 'three-way catalytic converter' (TWCC) refers to a catalytic converter that is designed to convert all three harmful gases of concern, namely carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides, into less toxic by-products. The three-way catalytic converter is effective in reducing both indoor and outdoor pollutants that are toxic. The materials used in catalytic converters are palladium, platinum, and rhodium. Catalytic converters are used in different types of vehicles, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and off-highway vehicles such as agricultural tractors, construction equipment, and mining equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Catalytic Converter Market Characteristics

3. Catalytic Converter Market Trends And Strategies

4. Catalytic Converter Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Catalytic Converter Market Size And Growth

……

27. Catalytic Converter Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Catalytic Converter Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

