DLNR Release-Alleged Coordinator of Rescued Kayak Group Cited, Jan. 8, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 8, 2024

ALLEGED COORDINATOR OF RESCUED KAYAK GROUP CITED FOR LACK OF COMMERCIAL PERMIT

(HONOLULU) – The owner of a closed Kailua kayak shop was cited by the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for allegedly engaging in commercial activity in state waters.

Robert Twogood was with a group of 21 boaters Saturday morning, when they ran into trouble and became the subjects of an ocean rescue. A DOCARE officer was called to the scene to investigate “possible illegal commercial activity at the Makai Pier.”

While Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards were bringing weary boaters back to shore, the DOCARE officer initiated an investigation. Through the investigation and interviews with participants, Robert Twogood was identified as the group’s coordinator.

Additionally, one of the participants stated he was asked by Twogood to pay a $50 cash fee to cover what was described as “insurance fees.” The same man described being swept off his boat and into the ocean. He told the DOCARE officer, “It felt like an hour clinging onto my kayak, before we were rescued.”

Hawaii Administrative Rule 13-251-33 relating to Use Permits provides “no person shall engage in any business or commercial activity on the navigable waters of the state without both prior written permission of the board or its authorized representative, or the proper execution of an agreement with the department.”

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR), which issues commercial use permits in state ocean waters, indicates there is no record of Twogood having a current permit.

He is scheduled to appear in Kāne‘ohe District Court on Feb. 29.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Makapu‘u kayakers rescued (Jan. 6, 2024)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1srguqujbt4ropmxoign1/h?rlkey=rg4vngtfz4rkx99z8xh2kxiqu&dl=0

Media Contact:

Dan Dennison

Communications Director

808-587-0396

[email protected]