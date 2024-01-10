Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food safety testing market size is predicted to reach $37.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

The growth in the food safety testing market is due to the rise in demand for convenience and processed food. North America region is expected to hold the largest food safety testing market share. Major players in the food safety testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group PLC, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Food Safety Testing Market Segments

• By Contaminant: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), Toxins, Others Containments

• By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

• By Application: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals And Grains

• By Geography: The global food safety testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food safety testing refers to the process of scientifically describing the management, quality and storage of food to determine if it is safe for consumption. Food safety testing is usually the last course of the food production chain and is essential to guarantee that the food is liberated from physical, synthetic and natural dangers.

The main food safety testing contaminants are pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins, and other contaminants. Pathogens refer to organisms in food that can cause irresistible infections in their host. Most microbes can stay away from the invulnerable reactions of the host, setting off related ailments. The different kinds of pathogens include salmonella, listeria, E. coli, Campylobacter, and others. The different food safety testing technologies include traditional and rapid for applications including meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy and dairy products, processed food, beverages and cereals and grains.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Safety Testing Market Characteristics

3. Food Safety Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Safety Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Safety Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Food Safety Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Safety Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

