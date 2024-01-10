Chromatography Resins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The chromatography resins market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Chromatography Resins Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chromatography resins market size is predicted to reach $4.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the chromatography resins market is due to the rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest chromatography resins market share. Major players in the chromatography resins market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Purolite Corporation.

Chromatography Resins Market Segments

• By Product Type: Native, Synthetic

• By Technology Type: Affinity Chromatography, Anion Exchange Chromatography, Cation Exchange Chromatography, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction

• By Application: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Food And Beverage, Water And Environmental Analysis, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global chromatography resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chromatography resins market is used to capture and polish monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody fragments, vaccines, and other biomolecules using a stationary phase. The mobile phase drives the sample and the chromatography resins in the stationary phase allowing its purification.

The main chromatography resins product types include native and synthetic. Native chromatography resins refer to chromatography resins made from natural polymers such as agarose, cellulose, and dextran. The different technology Types include affinity chromatography, anion exchange chromatography, cation exchange chromatography, size exclusion, and hydrophobic interaction, which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, water and environmental analysis, and others.

