C-Arms Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the c-arms market size is predicted to reach $2.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the c-arms market is due to the increase in incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest c-arms market share. Major players in the c-arms market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG.

C-Arms Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms

• By Detector: Image Intensifier, Flat Panel Detector

• By Application: Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics And Trauma, Oncology, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global c-arms market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

C-arms are C-shaped arms that have radiographic capabilities. These are used in fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging in emergency care, surgical care, and orthopedic procedures.

The main types of C-arms are fixed C-arms and mobile C-arms. Fixed C-arms are large C-arms that are designed for a wide array of health care applications. Mobile C-arms are smaller and more compact C-arms that can be used flexibly in various operating rooms within a clinic for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The various C-arm detectors include image intensifiers and flat panel detectors used for applications including cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, trauma, oncology, and other applications. The different C-arm end users are hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. C-Arms Market Characteristics

3. C-Arms Market Trends And Strategies

4. C-Arms Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. C-Arms Market Size And Growth

……

27. C-Arms Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. C-Arms Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

