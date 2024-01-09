CES 2024: Human Officially Enters the Era of Robot Lawn Care

second-generation robot lawn mower, PANGU Human Officially Enters the Era of Robot Lawn Care Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From January 9th to 12th, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) held in Las Vegas, USA, several leading robotic companies, led by LFI Intelligence, are pushing the trend of replacing tedious human work with artificial intelligence to new heights. NOVABOT, a brand of LFI Intelligence, not only marks its inaugural mass production at CES but also unveils its second-generation robot lawn mower, PANGU. In 2024, the world is officially entering the era of robot lawn care.

NOVABOT, as LFI Intelligence’s flagship robot lawn mower, incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence and visual technology. It possesses the ability to autonomously perceive and adapt to various lawn environments, automatically plan mowing routes, and avoid obstacles. After two years of continuous research and development breakthroughs, NOVABOT began mass production in late 2023, making it a pivotal solution to human lawn care challenges.

The introduction of this robot lawn mower has garnered widespread attention from technology enthusiasts and gardening aficionados worldwide. NOVABOT not only enhances mowing efficiency but also liberates people’s time and energy from the hassle of lawn maintenance. This innovation represents the ongoing advancement of robotic technology in the home sector, providing individuals with more leisure time to focus on meaningful activities.

At CES 2024, artificial intelligence and robotics will continue to be the focal point. In 2023, NOVABOT earned widespread consumer recognition due to its outstanding performance. In 2024, LFI Intelligence’s second-generation robot lawn mower, PANGU, will bring even more exciting features to the forefront. This new era’s arrival will further propel global robotics technology development, creating numerous possibilities for the future.

About NOVABOT:

NOVABOT is a robotic lawn mower brand under LFI Intelligence, specializing in smart home and gardening technology. NOVABOT is dedicated to providing users with efficient and reliable lawn care solutions through advanced artificial intelligence technology, making lawn maintenance more convenient and intelligent.