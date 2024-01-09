Commencement date of School Academy Year 2024 is Monday 15th.

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) strongly reminds School leaders and Education providers that the commencement date for the School Academy Year is Monday 15th, January 2024.

This fulfil requirements as specified under Section 60 (1)(a) of the new Education Act 2023 which states the Permanent Secretary must for year determine the terms, days and hours for the provision of education at schools or ece centers.

This means no Education Authority shall in respect of school alter the dates of terms without prior approval by the Permanent Secretary.

Before any school can announce its starting date other than the date declared by the Ministry, -prior permission must be obtained from the Permanent Secretary.

The ministry is aware some schools have set the commencement date of their school academy year on Monday 22 January 2024. This date is contrary to the date set by MEHRD which is 15 January.

The registration weeks begins as of Monday 8th to Friday 12th January 2024.

School Principals, Head Teachers and ECE Supervisors should be at their respective schools to administer these student registrations and support students settle into school.

-END///