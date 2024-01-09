Submit Release
Police arrest three suspects for brewing kwaso (homebrew) in Central Province

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi have arrested three suspects recently for brewing kwaso (homebrew) at Kakalake village in Savo, Central Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai said the three suspects in their 20s have been arrested after Police received information from Crime Prevention Committees and the communities around Kuila.

PPC Soakai said another suspect was also arrested during the same patrol trip to Savo Island for domestic violence at Sebulu village.

Superintendent Soakai said the suspects arrested for brewing kwaso  have been dealt with and charged for restriction on making liquor contrary to section 50(2) (c) of the liquor Act ( Ch 144).

Mr. Soakai said while the suspect for domestic violence was charged for domestic violence contrary to section 58(1) of Family Protection Act 2014.

He said all suspects were released on police bail to appear at Tulagi Magistrate court circuit on 11 March 2024.

