South Asia MENA Commercial Vehicle Market Revenue to reach US$ 647.0 Billion by 2033 Amid Robust Industrial Growth and Rapid Infrastructural Development | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A surge in demand for material handling and carrying equipment has led to an increase in demand for vehicles such as commercial trucks and trailers, a preference for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and increased investments in logistics and construction activities are some of the factors driving the growth of the South Asia, Middle East & North Africa (MENA) commercial vehicles market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MENASA commercial vehicle market value is forecast to increase from US$ 314.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 647.0 billion by 2033. Overall demand for commercial vehicles in the region is set to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period.



The bulk freight segment currently dominates the MENASA industry, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. It will likely hold a volume share of 26.5% in 2023. On the other hand, the parcel and package delivery segment is set to witness a higher CAGR of 12.1% through 2033.

Key factors driving the commercial vehicle industry's growth are urbanization, increasing industrial activity, low loan rates, and growing infrastructural development. Similarly, robust infrastructural development and the growing popularity of electric and hybrid commercial vehicles are expected to boost the target industry.

Commercial vehicle market demand, particularly for medium-duty trucks, has enormously increased across South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA) regions. This increase is strongly related to the growing logistics industry, especially in Middle Eastern countries.

Commercial vehicles are widely used in several industries for transporting goods and passengers. Their superiority over alternative modes of transportation can be ascribed to their effectiveness and flexibility for a variety of regional pick-up and drop-off activities.

Developing nations like India are witnessing increasing industrial and construction activities. This, in turn, necessitates efficient transportation of materials and products, thereby creating demand for commercial vehicles.

Key companies are focusing on integrating novel technologies like ADAS in commercial vehicles. This is expected to benefit the target industry and boost revenue during the assessment period. Another key factor expected to boost the growth of the commercial vehicles industry is rising trade activities.



Key Takeaways from the Report

The MENASA commercial vehicle revenue is projected to grow at 7.5% CAGR through 2033.

By class type, medium duty segment is expected to total US$ 301.0 million by 2033.

By application, the bulk freight segment is set to hold a value share of 26.5% in 2023.

India is expected to account for a significant share of about 31.4% in 2033.

Demand for commercial vehicles in Turkiye is poised to grow at 9.7% CAGR through 2033.



“Escalating demand for medium-duty trucks and expanding industrial sectors are expected to present lucrative growth generation opportunities for commercial vehicle manufacturers in MENASA through 2033.” Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Competitive Landscape

Key commercial vehicle companies are constantly upgrading their portfolios by launching new products. They also employ strategies like acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and facility expansions to strengthen their regional presence.

The top manufacturers and suppliers of commercial vehicles listed in the report:

Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

Volvo AB

Scania AB

Paccar Inc.

MAN SE

Hino Motors Ltd.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motor Company

Tata Motors

Ashok Leyland

Iveco S.p.A.

Kenworth

Peterbilt Motors Company

Mahindra & Mahindra

JAC Motors

Sinotruk

Eicher Motors Limited

UD Trucks Corporation



Recent Developments:

In August 2020, Volvo Bus India was acquired by Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV).



MENASA Commercial Vehicle Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2023) US$ 314.4 billion Projected Value (2033) US$ 647.0 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 7.5% Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ billion) and Volume (Th. units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Countries Covered Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Egypt

Algeria

Morocco

Libya

Turkiye

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Thailand

MENASA Commercial Vehicle Industry Segmentation

By Class Type:

Light Duty Up to 2.5 Tons 2.5 T to 4.5 T 4.5 T to 6.5 T

Medium Duty 6.5 T to 7.5 T 7.5 T to 9 T 9 T to 12 T

Heavy Duty 12 T to 15 T 15 T & Above





By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

Specialty Vehicles

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Natural Gas (CNG/LNG)

Electric (Battery Electric Vehicles - BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (HFCVs)

Others (e.g., Biofuels)

By Application:

Bulk Freight

Refrigerated Freight

Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Freight

Automotive Freight

Retail and E-commerce Freight

Construction and Heavy Equipment Freight

Parcel and Package Delivery

Passenger

By Region:

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

Turkiye

India

ASEAN

Other MENASA

