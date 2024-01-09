Man Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a vehicle struck him on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

At approximately 10:48 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The vehicle struck an adult male pedestrian at the intersection of Stanton Road, Southeast then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Wims, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24003609