Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,492 in the last 365 days.

Man Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a vehicle struck him on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

 

At approximately 10:48 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The vehicle struck an adult male pedestrian at the intersection of Stanton Road, Southeast then fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Kevin Wims, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24003609

You just read:

Man Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more