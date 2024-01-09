2023: Landmark first year post launch of BUSINESSNEXT

~Highlights of impressive achievements & innovations~

JAKARTA, Indonesia and HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for BFSI, concludes a successful 2023 marked by notable achievements in the BFSI technology space. Comprising the gamut of out-of-box new age tech solutions peppered with enviable awards and industry recognitions and spreading its footprint to a new city, 2023 incidentally marked one year to rebranding from CRMNEXT!

The highlights of the year are as below.

Recognised by Forrester as a ‘Leader’ in Forrester Wave™ Financial Services CRM

Recognised by Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation and Marketing Automation platforms.

Launch of GPTNEXT, a generative AI platform with private LLM and proprietary AI masking service to mask Personal Identifiable Information (PII) data. Utilizing BFSI domain-specific Gen AI models, GPTNEXT is enabling banks and insurance companies to move towards autonomous future with minimal manual interventions.

Launch of Unified Digital Lending Platform, a highly configurable, API-first, supremely scalable full stack secure lending platform. The modern lending solution has parameter-driven Master Data Management and offers end to end Loan Origination system (LOS) and Customer relationship Management (CRM) that aims to transform the lending business.​

Strategic alliance with Deloitte to accelerate innovation in banking and insurance across APAC and the Middle East

New Customer Experience Centre at its India Headquarter to share the roadmap of an autonomous banking future.

Awards & Accolades ‘Best Organisation for Women 2023’ by Economic Times & Femina ‘Most Preferred Workplace of 23-24’ by India Today Red Hat Top Innovative Independent Software Vendor Partner Award Wins CRM Implementation Award for Ujjivan Small Finance at ELETS BFSI Game Changer Summit 2023 Wins Best Customer Experience and Servicing Platform with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance at ELETS BFSI Game Changer Summit 2023



Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director at BUSINESSNEXT, said, “One year post launch of BUSINESSNEXT, we've seamlessly showcased our expanded expertise beyond CRM, highlighting our vision of limitless possibilities and enabling our customers to be #UpForTomorrow. Successfully navigating the global tech stack landscape in BFSI, our journey aligns with the vision of an autonomous banking future. Innovations like GPTNEXT and Unified Digital Lending Platforms underscore our commitment. Anticipating 2024, our focus extends to strengthening the Middle East and South Asia markets while forging pathways into the European markets.”

​ About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

