St Albans Barracks/ Fraudulent Use of Credit Card- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2024, 0756 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper, 41 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington/ Kinney Drugs, 1653 Williston Road.

VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/04/2024 at approximately 0756 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of Credit Card Fraud that occurred at the Price Chopper at 41 Hinesburg Road. The suspect involved attempted to use a stolen debit card to purchase gift cards totaling $623.00. The suspect also attempted to use purchase $454.00 worth of gift cards at Kinney Drugs located at 1653 Williston Road.

The Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect involved. Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This investigation is ongoing at this time.