St Albans Barracks/ Fraudulent Use of Credit Card- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#:  24A2000052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Casey Harkins                               

STATION:  St. Albans                     

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993 

 

 

DATE/TIME:  01/04/2024, 0756 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Price Chopper, 41 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington/ Kinney Drugs, 1653 Williston Road.

VIOLATION:   Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

 

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                               

 

 

 SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

              On 01/04/2024 at approximately 0756 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of Credit Card Fraud that occurred at the Price Chopper at 41 Hinesburg Road. The suspect involved attempted to use a stolen debit card to purchase gift cards totaling $623.00. The suspect also attempted to use purchase $454.00 worth of gift cards at Kinney Drugs located at 1653 Williston Road.

 

The Vermont State Police are requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect involved.  Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit  

 

 

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

 

 

 

 

St Albans Barracks/ Fraudulent Use of Credit Card- Request for Information

