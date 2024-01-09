Submit Release
DOH issues red placard to Subway Kunia in Waipahu, O‘ahu

Posted on Jan 8, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Subway Kunia, located at 94-535 Kupuohi St., Waipahu, due to lack of proper refrigeration.

The food establishment, operated by Subway Kunia, Inc., received the red placard on January 8, 2024 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on January 8, 2024, the DOH inspector noted critical violations, including:

  • None of the on-site refrigerators were holding food at safe temperatures.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:  

  • Establishment must have mechanical refrigeration equipment on-site that can hold all perishable foods at or below 41⁰ F.

The next follow up inspection will be scheduled when the owners contact DOH that they have verified that all potentially hazardous foods are being held at or below 41⁰ F.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/


#  #  #

