CYTOSORBENTS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cytosorbents Corporation on Behalf of Cytosorbents Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cytosorbents Corporation ("Cytosorbents" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CTSO) on behalf of Cytosorbents stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cytosorbents has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 28, 2023, Cytosorbents issued a press release announcing that its pivotal trial investigating the ability of its device candidate, DrugSorb®-ATR, to reduce perioperative bleeding in patients on ticagrelor (Brilinta®, Brilique® - AstraZeneca) undergoing cardiothoracic surgery before completing the recommended washout period, "did not meet the primary effectiveness endpoint in the overall patient population that underwent different types of cardiac surgeries."

On this news, Cytosorbents' stock price fell $0.545 per share, or 33.44%, to close at $1.085 per share on December 28, 2023.

