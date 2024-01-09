PHILIPPINES, January 9 - Press Release

January 9, 2024 Robin: NTC's 30-Day Suspension on SMNI 'Baseless' and Damaging Not just baseless, but also damaging. This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)'s 30-day suspension order on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). Padilla on Monday filed Senate Resolution 895, expressing support to SMNI and condemning the NTC for implementing the suspension order without due process. "The baseless issuance of a 30-day suspension order is a transgression of SMNI's right to due process which will result in serious and irreparable damage to it and its employees no less," he said in his resolution. He reiterated SMNI has been instrumental in helping the government's anti-terrorism campaign through its programs that aim to educate the people, especially the youth, against communist propaganda and recruitment strategies. Also, he said the network has received various awards and recognition. Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on public information and mass media, noted the NTC's suspension order came shortly after the House of Representatives summoned its representatives to a hearing over allegations of fake news peddling. He said the NTC, in its show-cause and suspension order, failed to indicate the need to suspend the operations of the SMNI, much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests. Also, he said Justice Marvic Leonen, in his separate concurring opinion in the case of ABS-CBN against NTC in 2020, acknowledged that "due process is guaranteed by the Constitution and extends to administrative proceedings." On the other hand, he said the Supreme Court ruled in December 2008 (Montoya vs Varilla) that while procedural rules in administrative proceedings are less stringent, administrative proceedings "are not exempt from basic and fundamental procedural principles such as the right to due process in investigations and hearings." Thus, his resolution sought "to express support to the SMNI and condemn the NTC for implementing a 30-day suspension against the network without due process." Robin: 30-Day Suspension ng NTC sa SMNI 'Baseless' Na, Damaging Pa Walang basehan na, nakakasira pa. Ito ang paglalarawan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa 30-day suspension order ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) sa Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). Naghain si Padilla nitong Lunes ng Senate Resolution 895, kung saan nagpahayag siya ng suporta para sa SMNI habang kinukundena ang NTC sa suspension order na aniya'y walang due process. "The baseless issuance of a 30-day suspension order is a transgression of SMNI's right to due process which will result in serious and irreparable damage to it and its employees no less," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. Iginiit ni Padilla na malaki ang papel ng SMNI sa pagtulong sa anti-terrorism campaign ng pamahalaan, sa pamamagitan ng palatuntunan na layuning turuan ang publiko laban sa "communist propaganda and recruitment strategies." Dagdag niya, nakatanggap na ang network ng mga gantimpala at pagkilala. Ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on public information and mass media, ang suspension order ng NTC ay kasunod ng pagdinig ng Kamara sa diumano'y "fake news peddling" ng SMNI. Nguni't ipinunto niya na hindi sinaad ng show-cause and suspension order ng NTC kung bakit kailangang suspindihin ang SMNI, o kung bakit kailangan ang suspensyon para mapigilan ang "serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience" sa publiko. Dagdag ni Padilla, ipinunto rin ni Justice Marvic Leonen, sa kanyang separate concurring opinion sa kaslong ABS-CBN vs NTC noong 2020, na ang due process ay tiniyak ng Saligang Batas "and extends to administrative proceedings." Aniya, ang Korte Suprema naman ay naglabas ng ruling noong Disyembre 2008 (Montoya v Varilla) na bagama't hindi gaanong maghigpit ang procedural rules sa administrative proceedings, ang administrative proceedings ay hindi exempted sa "basic and fundamental procedural principles such as the right to due process in investigations and hearings." Dahil dito, ang resolusyon ni Padilla ay naglalayong magpahayag ng suporta sa SMNI at pagkundena sa NTC sa pagpataw nito ng 30-day suspension laban sa SMNI na walang "due process."