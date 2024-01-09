Submit Release
Poe on NGCP franchise review

January 9, 2024

Poe on NGCP franchise review

A review of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) franchise is within the powers of Congress to determine whether the grantee should shape up or ship out.

For a franchise as critical as the operation and management of power transmission lines, there should be no room for inefficiency, mismanagement or blunders.

The recurring blackout in the Panay Island showed something needs fixing to ensure uninterrupted delivery of cheap, stable and accessible electricity to our people in Panay.

We need to see if the NGCP is keeping up with its obligations under its franchise.

Our Senate committee on public services is always geared up to conduct a review.

