MENA Industrial Packaging Market: Soaring Towards US$ 9.4 Billion by 2033 with a Remarkable CAGR of 7.0% | Future Market Insights Inc.

Saudi Arabia is projected to command a substantial 42% market share in the MENA industrial packaging sector. Within the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role, dominating the industrial packaging market with the largest share, underscoring its significant influence in the regional landscape.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MENA industrial packaging market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.8 billion in 2023, driven rapid industrialization and globalization. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 9.4 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market is the increasing export-oriented economies. Several countries in the MENA region, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, have adopted policies to diversify their economies and promote non-oil sectors, including manufacturing and exports. The efforts have resulted in the emergence of export-oriented industries that require robust and standardized packaging solutions to ensure product safety during transportation. The shift towards export-oriented economies is expected to fuel the demand for industrial packaging.

The growing retail and eCommerce sector are also propelling the market growth. The retail and e-commerce sectors in the MENA region have witnessed significant growth, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing internet penetration. The demand for efficient packaging solutions has escalated, with the surge in retail and e-commerce activities. Industrial packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring the safe and secure delivery of products to consumers, contributing to the market's growth.

Industries in the MENA region have increasingly recognized the importance of product safety and quality. The implementation of stringent regulations and standards has created a demand for packaging solutions that comply with these requirements. Industrial packaging providers are continuously developing innovative packaging materials and designs that offer enhanced protection and ensure product integrity. The focus on product safety and quality acts as a catalyst for market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

MENA industrial packaging market was valued at US$ 4.5 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Saudi Arabia is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

By product, the IBC segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 6.9% in 2033.

On the basis of end-use industry, chemical & pharma segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.8% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, MENA industrial packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.0%.

By 2033, the market value of MENA industrial packaging is expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion.



“Sustainability and eco-friendly packaging, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the MENA industrial packaging market in the near future” Says, Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights.

Key Players Are:

Nampack

Takween Advanced Industries

Greif, Inc.

PETRO Industrial Pty Ltd.

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Mauser Group B.V.

Gulf Plastic Industries Company SAOG

Clouds Drums L.L.C.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, International Paper, a leading packaging and paper company, announced the acquisition of two corrugated packaging businesses in Egypt and Morocco. The acquisitions expand the company's presence in the MENA region and strengthen its capabilities in providing sustainable packaging solutions.

In the same year, Al Ghurair Packaging, a UAE-based packaging company, introduced new sustainable packaging solutions made from recycled materials. The company's focus on eco-friendly packaging aligns with the growing demand for sustainable packaging options in the MENA region.

In 2021, RAK Petropack, a UAE-based packaging company, announced the installation of a new state-of-the-art flexographic printing machine. The advanced printing technology enables the company to offer high-quality and customized packaging solutions to its customers.



Key Segmentations:

By Product:

Plastic Pallets

Drums

IBCs (Totes)

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Tubes

Bulk Boxes

Other



By Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Fiber & Wood

By Packaging:

Rigid

Flexible

By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Chemical & Pharma

Engineering

Food & Beverages

Metal Products

Oil & Lubricants

Plastic & Rubber

Furniture

Electronics

E-Commerce

Tobacco

Other

