Governor Abbott Statement On Sandman Hotel Explosion In Fort Worth

TEXAS, January 8 - January 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas
Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after reports of an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth:
"The State of Texas is in close contact with Mayor Parker, Sheriff Waybourn, and other local partners and first responders in Fort Worth to assist with emergency response efforts following the tragic explosion at the Sandman Hotel. We continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to pray for those who were injured in the explosion, as well as those bravely responding to keep others safe."
