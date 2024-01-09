Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Key Additions to Executive Management Team

OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), today announced key additions to the executive management team following the promotions of Jeff Gall, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Kim Booke, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, and Theresa Roland, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.



“We are pleased to announce the expanded responsibilities of these management team members. Their knowledge of the financial landscape and understanding of our business help strengthen the financial health of the communities we serve as we focus on strategic growth and increasing sustainable revenue in our market area,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO.

Jeff Gall started working for Oak Valley in 2006. He has played an invaluable role in our Finance Department since his arrival and has grown into a key member of the Bank’s management team. “Jeff’s excellent performance over the years coupled with his analytical approach and attention to detail have served him well and make him an exemplary CFO,” stated Rick McCarty, President & Chief Operating Officer.

Kim Booke has been an integral employee for 18 years and has progressively advanced to leadership positions within the credit department. She is a 2017 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Booke has also earned certifications as a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Her promotion is a natural next step given her background, expertise, and detailed knowledge of the Bank's clients and policies. “Kim has quickly developed significant subject matter expertise,” McCarty noted. “The combination of her operational, leadership, and subject matter expertise has already created substantial value for Oak Valley. She is a tremendous asset as we manage our growth, scale operations, and execute our strategic plan.”

Theresa Roland joined the bank in early 2023. Since her arrival, she has further developed our Human Resource department and expanded the scope of numerous HR programs and processes. “Theresa's promotion is a testament to her success as a driving force behind the transformation of our Human Resources department. Her dedication has been vital in this change. We are proud to have her as a member of our team and look forward to the continued impact she will make in this new role," stated Rick McCarty.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.