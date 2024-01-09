Manchin Applauds Commerce Department For Critical Step In Protecting Domestic Steel Industry Against Unfair Imports
Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Commerce announcing its findings that imports of tin mill products from China, Germany and South Korea are being unfairly priced or dumped into the U.S. market, and that imports of tin mill products from China are also being subsidized. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will now consider the findings and determine whether the domestic steel industry has been sufficiently harmed by the unfairly traded imports.
“I applaud the U.S. Department of Commerce for taking this much-needed step to prevent tin mill products from China, South Korea, Germany and Canada from being illegally dumped in the United States. When West Virginia competes, West Virginia wins, but we must make sure it’s on a level playing field. I urge the International Trade Commission to examine all available evidence and ensure there is fair competition within the steel industry. I am hopeful that when the ITC completes that review, it will make an affirmative finding of injury,” said Senator Manchin.
The Commerce Department announced the duties on imports of tin mill products from China in a case brought by Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers. Cleveland-Cliffs has warned it would have to close its facility in Weirton, West Virginia, if the ITC does not vote to approve duties on the imports.
Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to protect Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers against illegally dumped and subsidized imports:
- On January 4, 2024, Senator Manchin testified before the ITC in support of Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers’ anti-dumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petitions on imported tin mill products.
- On September 26, 2023, Senator Manchin toured the Cleveland-Cliffs tin mill facility in Weirton with Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The Senators also spoke with steelworkers and met with Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President & CEO, Lourenco Goncalves to discuss the impacts of a recent tin mill products trade case involving imports from eight countries.
- On May 12, 2023, Senator Manchin reinforced his support for the domestic steel industry in West Virginia after Cleveland-Cliffs announced the lay-off of 300 employees at their Weirton tin mill operation due to dumped and subsidized imports.
- On February 2, 2023, Senator Manchin expressed support for the antidumping and countervailing duty petitions recently filed by Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers.
