Collegiate Polo Players Take to Horseback for the 2023 Fall Fandango Arena Polo Extravaganza
Texas A&M and Colorado State University players congratulate each other on a game well played during Fall Fandango arena polo extravaganza photo-Murrell Photography
Trinity University vs Texas Tech University women's match during Polo Training Foundation Fall Fandango Arena polo event-Murrell Photography
St Louis vs Kingswood (Boston-area) in High School arena polo competition at Polo Training Foundation Fall Fandango photo-Murrell Photography
The PFT Fall Fandango Arena Polo Extravaganza brings players together for a weekend of fun and learning during its 2023 event at Legends Polo Club.
The PTF Fall Fandango Arena Polo Extravaganza experienced yet another successful year during its 2023 event at Legends Polo Club. This years’ event saw 21 teams participating in four USPA arena tournaments, a Polo Training Foundation clinic with Tom Goodspeed and arena umpire training with USPA Umpires LLC. Started at Brushy Creek Polo Ranch in 2008, this year’s participation included a great turnout of players, umpires, and spectators from across the country. Interscholastic and Intercollegiate qualifying games, insightful strategy review, arena umpire training, club and JV tournament, equine nutrition education and time to just have fun with other polo enthusiasts have made this event an invaluable experience for all advancing polo players who attend.
“Fall Fandango was a treat for young polo players to connect with similar age college students. Wonderful time to meet new people and make new friends!” Charlie Walker
The Fall Fandango is proudly supported by the Polo Training Foundation and USPA Arena Committee. With its initiative to increase participation in arena polo, the USPA Arena Committee has become a vital resource for events navigating the promotion of polo across the United States. Similarly, the Polo Training Foundation (PTF) supports polo training at all levels and encourages the highest standards of sportsmanship through healthy competition. It is through the junction of such organizations that share such a common goal that the Fall Fandango is able to reach so many.
Through the PTF’s direct support, world renowned polo instructor Tom Goodspeed was able to serve as a clinician for the 2023 Fall Fandango. In addition to providing a legendary clinician, the Polo Training Foundation also helped offset costs for facility, on-site video and photographers. Thanks to the footage gained from the games, players were able to watch their play and receive helpful advice from Tom Goodspeed on what techniques to adjust. Improvement could be seen from the first to very last day as players honed their skills under insightful tutelage.
“This was the first time taking our team to Fall Fandango and they loved it. It was well run, we had nice horses and the additional coaching by Tom Goodspeed really made it an amazing weekend! Thank you, Polo Training Foundation, for supporting such a memorable event,” Heather Perkins, coach OC Polo.
Legends Polo Club has served as a fitting venue for the Fall Fandango for several years now and continues to be a refuge for polo players of all skill level. With its location near Dallas, players and spectators alike have been able to congregate to enjoy high-level polo in the central region. Coordinators, players, and spectators alike extend monumental thanks to owner and operator Ignacio “Nacho” Estrada for providing the facility for the duration of the arena polo extravaganza. The Legends Polo Club not only boasts an exemplary staff but also full care boarding, horse training, and polo and riding lessons at an expansive 34-acre polo facility in Kaufman, TX.
“It was nerve wracking being our first season, but we are endlessly grateful for how much experience we gained from PTF Fall Fandango. Meeting people new and old was so fun! We loved all of the horses, but Irlanda fell in love with Canica from Legends and her sweet nature. My favorite horse to play was Trinity’s Blanca, she was a beast! Julia’s favorite was Legend’s Frijolita and how handy and hardworking she is. Overall, a great experience and we hope to do it again!” Audrey Keneda, University of North Texas
21 total teams competed at the 2023 Fall Fandango throughout 4 USPA sanctioned tournaments. The tournaments incorporated varying levels of play from Club & JV to high school to collegiate, providing something for everyone. This year’s turnout showed representation for 6 Interscholastic teams including: OC Polo, St Louis, Kingswood, Legends, Midland, and San Antonio. Interscholastic players were able to play and hone their skills while having a chance to network with collegiate players present over the course of the weekend.
The collegiate competitor turnout was nothing short of impressive with 4 Collegiate Men’s teams (Colorado State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M) and 4 Collegiate Women’s teams (Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Trinity University, University of North Texas) arriving to compete this year. Due to the remarkable turnout, 7 Collegiate Club member teams made up a club member tournament with players from TAMU, OSU and Texas Tech.
“PTF Fall Fandango was fun especially whenever I was able to have a hands-on experience with helping keeping score along with playing in the Club Tournament. I love that I was able to play with people from other clubs so I was able to play with new people and styles of playing.” Gabby Rimer
The Fall Fandango continually shows its commitment to supporting the youth development initiative in the sport of polo. Promising young polo players from across the country appear at the Fall Fandango every year for a chance to showcase what they’ve learned. Students can ask questions as they undergo crucial development into safe and knowledgeable polo players. Even outside of the Fall Fandango event, the Polo Training Foundation sends clinicians to host clubs to teach the polo clinics throughout the year and support annual events such as Florida Junior Polo, Virginia Clinics, Mustang Madness, College Fair and more.
“The PTF Fall Fandango event provided a great polo learning experience for me and for the rest of my team. Robin’s umpire clinic teachings were very thorough and significant to us as trainees, making sure that rules and procedures were covered and implemented during the game, my favorite part was the classroom session which included a laugh here and there but very professional. Tom Goodspeed's teachings during the event were beyond helpful to our understanding of arena polo, his coaching skills are outstanding and are of course a gift for players of all levels! Overall, I’m quite impressed and satisfied with the quality of instruction given at this event and look forward to come back next year!” Jose Tadeo, Oklahoma State
Sharon Choney of Nutrena was onsite for Equine Nutrition education and a drawing for 10 bags of performance horse feed from Nutrena. The Texas Tech Polo Club was the lucky winner of the feed and expressed great excitement in getting it back to their hand-working herd. No one was to be left out with all clubs receiving Nutrena coupons and all participants taking home a PTF-provided Fall Fandango shirt created by Royal B Threads to commemorate the weekend.
With the emphasis on inspiring and educating the next generation of polo players clear, the Fall Fandango arena polo extravaganza has once again proved itself committed to investing in the future generation of polo players. Instruction did not stop at the player level though. The Fall Fandango also served as a training for upcoming umpires hosting an arena umpire training with umpire clinician Robin Sanchez and UPSA arena umpire director Bradley Biddle. Tasked with educating and training both certified and developing arena umpires, the classroom sessions, video review and game training proved beneficial for those learning more about being arena polo umpires.
“The best part of the weekend for me was learning how to be a referee. Attending the umpire clinic was great. It not only helped me as a player understand the calls but also helped me link the foul to the type of call. Gaining this insight will make me a better player. The entire weekend was well planned with lots of polo. I got to meet other interscholastic as well as intercollegiate players and knowledgeable coaches. Everyone in the community was friendly and made me feel at home. Overall, I had an amazing time at PTF Fall Fandango and would definitely return,” Finn Guenther – Kingswood team.
The Fall Fandango has received support nation-wide and continues to grow a following of both players and spectators nursing a passion for the sport. With its commitment to nurturing the next generation of polo players and continuing education for polo umpires, the Fall Fandango cements itself as a foundational event for both opportunity and fun.
“The CSU Men's team had such a blast at PTF Fall Fandango this year. Everybody was extremely welcoming, and all the teams we played had great sportsmanship. We never could've participated this year if it wasn't for the help of Robin Sanchez and Javier Insua, so we'd like to give you guys a huge thank you! Connelly, our captain, especially loved to play on Javier's pony, Romeo! Fall Fandango is definitely a can't-miss.” Rhys Farber, Colorado State
Robin Sanchez
US Arena Polo
+1 7176458778
robin@usarenapolo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other