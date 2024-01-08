Beach, Stack Bill to Authorize Reciprocal Agreements for Enforcement of Toll Violations Goes to the Governor

Trenton – In response to numerous tolling violations committed by New Jersey drivers out-of-state, the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator James Beach and Senator Brian Stack which would authorize reciprocal agreements for enforcement of toll violations with toll authorities from other states.

“Each year millions of dollars in revenue are lost due to an inability to collect money owed to the state for toll violations,” said Senator Beach (Camden/Burlington). “In 2022, the state lost over $117 million to drivers who drove through tolls without paying or failed to pay the bills sent to them. By creating the opportunity for interstate cooperation, it is my hope we can get some of that money back for the State of New Jersey and help our neighboring states do the same.”

The bill, S-1472, would give state tolling authorities the ability to enter into reciprocity agreements with out-of-state tolling entities or have the Department of Transportation do so on behalf of the authority.

“This bill would ensure that the state could easily collect toll fees and penalties for violations committed in New Jersey, even if the car is registered in New York, Pennsylvania, or Delaware,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “Through enacting this bill, we can collect revenue from these toll violations that would otherwise be lost.”

Under a reciprocity agreement, written notice would be provided to a driver who resides in one of the participating states and owes tolls to any of the other states participating in the agreement. Drivers would be permitted to appeal the toll, if they believe it to be incorrect, without having to appear in person in the state where the violation allegedly occurred. As such, drivers can present evidence to another state’s toll authority via mail, telephone or electronic means, or they can appear before their local MVC.

This bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 33-0 and next heads to the Governor’s desk for final approval.