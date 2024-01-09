Corporate Executive Shares Why He Traded a Corner Office For a Room at the Psych Ward

Michael Stutts shares his journey with prioritizing health over achievement

It’s the most fun you’ll ever have reading about a mental breakdown.” — Michael Stutts

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Most C-Suite executives do not trade a corner office for a room at the psych ward” reads the headline on Michael Stutts’ book cover. His new memoir, titled "There’s No Room Service at the Psych Ward," tells the unflinchingly honest, and at times humorous, story of his dogged pursuit of success and what led him to check into a mental hospital to reset his life.

Stutts, now the Chief Marketing Officer at a global travel company, recounts how he climbed the ladder to senior roles at a prestigious management consultancy and a multi-billion dollar corporation. “I spent twenty years pushing hard and succeeding in some of the toughest, highest pressure business environments in the world. I was in offices of Fortune 500 CEOs,, taking day trips to Australia, and staying in five-star hotels around the world,” he says. While on the outside it appeared Stutts had it all, he felt his mental health was on a rapid decline. After reaching a crisis moment, he made the life-changing decision to seek help.

Despite the heavy subject matter of his book, Stutts has retained his optimism and sense of humor about life that comes through clearly in his writing. His memoir is filled with hilarious anecdotes, sports references, and plenty of nods to pop culture. Stutts went as far as borrowing song titles from the ‘80s as titles for his chapters (and yes, there is an accompanying playlist). “It’s a serious topic, but not an overly-serious book. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have reading about a mental breakdown,” Stutts insists.

As for his motivations in going public with his experience, Stutts says “I wrote this memoir to process my own experiences. If it can help others who feel like they’re losing the battle between achievement and their mental well-being, then even better”

With plenty of self-care tips and takeaways, lots of room for laughs, and a big dose of nostalgia, There’s No Room Service at the Psych Ward is bound to make those following a similar path feel hopeful and extremely seen.

Michael Stutts’ memoir is now available and can be purchased on BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold.