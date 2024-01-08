Submit Release
UPDATE: Officers Identified in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has interviewed the officers involved in the January 1, 2024, shooting incident involving Michael Griffin.  All five officers are members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and have been identified as: Sergeant Graham Campshure (25-year veteran), Officer Loren Culver (34-year veteran), Officer Christopher Hettinger (four-year veteran), Officer Jonathan McDowell (four-year veteran), and Officer Dylan Hall (two-year veteran).  


All five officers are cooperating with the investigation.  Upon completion of the investigation, the facts and circumstances will be provided to the Linn County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.


No other information will be released at this time.  

 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

