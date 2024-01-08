UPDATE: Officers Identified in Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Cedar Rapids
January 8, 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has interviewed the officers involved in the January 1, 2024, shooting incident involving Michael Griffin. All five officers are members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and have been identified as: Sergeant Graham Campshure (25-year veteran), Officer Loren Culver (34-year veteran), Officer Christopher Hettinger (four-year veteran), Officer Jonathan McDowell (four-year veteran), and Officer Dylan Hall (two-year veteran).
All five officers are cooperating with the investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, the facts and circumstances will be provided to the Linn County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.
No other information will be released at this time.
