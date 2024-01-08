Submit Release
Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Investor Meeting/Business Update January 16, 2024

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor meeting on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.

The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties as a live webcast at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be archived on the website for approximately one year.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast Unleashed™ and Nasty Beast™ hard tea. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.


CONTACTS:  Rodney C. Sacks / Hilton H. Schlosberg
Co-Chief Executive Officers
(951) 739-6200

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980



