Speaker Jinkins: “Optimistic and determined” about 2024 Legislative Session

OLYMPIA – The 2024 Legislative Session convened today with opening ceremonies in the state House and Senate.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) laid out House Democrats’ major priorities in her opening remarks. These include providing more stability and predictability for renters, increasing access to affordable child care for working families, investing in the state’s behavioral health workforce and expanding community-based mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and ensuring the state’s hard-won investments in clean air and climate action continue forward.

These issues are all intertwined, Jinkins emphasized, and must be approached with this in mind.

“Everything is interconnected: Housing and behavioral health, child care and workforce, climate and the economy. Our challenges don’t exist in silos, and we cannot solve them in silos,” Jinkins said.

Jinkins also stressed that while this year’s session is slated to be only 60 days in length, the people of Washington expect progress and legislators should work together to make that progress happen.

“I’m optimistic and determined…and I invite you all to work together with me on solutions,” Jinkins said.

The House got right to work after the opening ceremonies, launching into floor action to pass three bills. These included legislation assisting local jurisdictions in responding to extreme weather events (SHB 1012); protecting children from abuse, exploitation and trafficking by prohibiting marriage for minors under the age of 18 (HB 1455); and increasing the supply of housing by easing certain regulations on lot splitting (ESHB 1245). Additional floor action is expected later this week.

Legislators are expected to wrap up their work and adjourn on March 7.

###