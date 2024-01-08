Kansas Judicial Center closed Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday due to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will close at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed all day tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, due to adverse weather.



Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will not be open to in-person service.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Shawnee county district court is not impacted by this closure. Shawnee County district court, like other district courts, will make their own announcements if needed based on inclement weather.