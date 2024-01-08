Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,324 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,594 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Judicial Center closed Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday due to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will close at 4 p.m. today and will remain closed all day tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9, due to adverse weather.
 
Court personnel will work remotely, but offices in the Kansas Judicial Center will not be open to in-person service.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Shawnee county district court is not impacted by this closure. Shawnee County district court, like other district courts, will make their own announcements if needed based on inclement weather.

You just read:

Kansas Judicial Center closed Monday afternoon, all day Tuesday due to ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more