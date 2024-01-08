GEORGIA, January 8 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant recipients from the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative. Totaling more than $9 million in infrastructure development, this new round of grants will ultimately support more than 400 units of housing across four different communities. In addition to meeting the grant and OneGeorgia Authority requirements, award recipients demonstrated strong collaboration between the affected communities and real estate developers.

"Last year, I made a commitment to promoting the growth of workforce housing in areas across our state experiencing record-breaking economic development," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This latest round of grants will help four more communities provide the needed infrastructure to meet demand as even more opportunity comes to rural parts of our state. Georgians deserve to be able to live in the same communities where they work, and this program is helping to make sure they can."

Announced in the governor’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative is helping to spur the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed into law in March 2023. This second round of successful grantees demonstrates meaningful change in workforce housing for these four communities and the benefits of the overall program.

"The OneGeorgia Authority is pleased to support these local communities in attaining their housing goals," said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "At the department, we strive to build strong, vibrant communities in Georgia. This Initiative allows us to help communities that are pursuing deliberate workforce housing strategies."

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment to increasing access to affordable housing for workers. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant or loan award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Alma

The City of Alma will receive an infrastructure grant for $2,498,218 to construct the necessary water, sewer, and street improvements for the 40-acre Teresa’s Estate Subdivision that will have 24 new housing units. The improvements will also enable the construction of 36 homes in phase 2. The City of Alma is contributing to total project costs. T.L. Jordan Construction LLC is the local development partner.

City of Vidalia

The City of Vidalia will be awarded $2,500,000 for water, sewer, street, and drainage improvements for the Triple Oaks Subdivision. The local development partner, Stanley Farms, will construct 70 homes within the subdivision. The project site has the capacity to develop an additional 150 homes in phases 2 and 3. Both the City of Vidalia and Stanley Farms are contributing to the total project costs of $2,985,891.

Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority

The Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority will receive $1,500,000 to construct street and stormwater drainage to complete the 3-acre South Hamilton Residential Infill Project that will support 39 new homes. The City of Dalton, the Joint Development Authority, and Believe Greater Dalton are all contributing to the total $2,192,278.

Development Authority of Donalsonville and Seminole County

The Development Authority of Donalsonville and Seminole County will be awarded $2,500,000 to make necessary water, sewer, street, and drainage improvements for 53 homes in the first phase of a subdivision. The development is located on 125 acres and has capacity for 67 additional homes in the future. Southwest Georgia Properties LLC is the local developer partner.