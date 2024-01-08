Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,602 in the last 365 days.

MDC announces temporary closure of Sedalia Office for maintenance Jan. 11-12

Body

Sedalia – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close the Sedalia Office for building maintenance on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 11-12. During this time, MDC staff will be working remotely to maintain customer assistance. The public can contact staff for assistance by calling 660-530-5500.

The office will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.  The Sedalia Office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

You just read:

MDC announces temporary closure of Sedalia Office for maintenance Jan. 11-12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more