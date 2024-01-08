MDC announces temporary closure of Sedalia Office for maintenance Jan. 11-12

Body

Sedalia – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close the Sedalia Office for building maintenance on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 11-12. During this time, MDC staff will be working remotely to maintain customer assistance. The public can contact staff for assistance by calling 660-530-5500.

The office will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The Sedalia Office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.