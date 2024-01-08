Commission Returns to Dyersburg for One-Day Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Dyersburg to open its 2024 meeting schedule at Lenox Event & Golf Club on Friday, Jan. 12 beginning at 9 a.m.

A summary of public input received on the new deer and turkey management process will be presented. The TWRA’s recommendations for the 2024-2025 hunting seasons will be made at the March Commission meeting.

Dr. Brad Cohen, Tennessee Tech University, will provide a report on the mallard telemetry research project. The field study is now in its fourth year on state and federal refuges in West Tennessee and has provided critical data on waterfowl migration and hunting pressure.

The TWRA Fisheries Division will also present an update on invasive carp management. It will include information on estimated carp populations, the Tennessee Carp Harvest Incentive Program (TCHIP), ongoing monitoring and research activities, and the status of deterrent projects.

TFWC Chairman Tommy Woods will ask for a report from the nominating committee with recommendations for 2024-25 TFWC officers. He will also nominate a committee to select the annual Legacy Award recipient. The Legacy Award was founded in 2021 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee.

