Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results on February 8, 2024

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 9, 2024

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on February 8, 2024. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, February 9, 2024 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:00 am PT
CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (toll-free in North America)
or
  Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/LJ4AxwWxPRw
  Information related to Interfor’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors
RECORDING PLAYBACK: The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until March 9, 2024.
1-888-390-0541 Passcode 857111#

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com

 


