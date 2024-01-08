Global Cast Polymer Market to total US$ 21,434.8 million by 2034, expanding at a 4.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The Robust Construction Industry Propelling the Cast Polymer Market Growth

Rockville , Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cast polymer market is estimated at US$ 13,464.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 4.7% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 21,434.8 million by 2034.



Increased construction activities, both in residential and commercial sectors, drive the demand for cast polymer materials. These materials find extensive use in countertops, bathroom fixtures, and architectural elements due to their durability and aesthetic appeal. Implementation renovation and remodeling projects, driven by consumer preferences for modern aesthetics and durable materials, fuels demand for cast polymers as cost-effective alternatives to natural stone or other materials.

Cast polymers offer a wide range of design possibilities, colors, and textures, allowing for customization to meet diverse consumer preferences and evolving design trends. These materials are known for their resilience and easy maintenance, making them highly suitable for high-traffic areas in residential and commercial spaces.

Products made from cast polymers are durable and require minimal maintenance. This aspect makes them attractive to consumers seeking long-lasting and cost-effective solutions. Emerging economies experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development present significant opportunities for the cast polymer market.

Increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable materials within the construction industry benefits cast polymers. Manufacturers are developing products that incorporate recycled content and adhere to sustainability standards. Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies enhance the quality, performance, and appearance of cast polymer products, making them more appealing and competitive in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global cast polymer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

The North America cast polymer market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 5.0% through 2034.

The cast polymer industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 68.3% in 2024.The United States dominates the global cast polymer market, valued at US$ 2372.6 million in 2024.

The cast polymer industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

Based on the material, calcium carbonate segment hold a 31.4% market share in 2024.

The non-residential segment dominates end-use with a 63.1% share in 2024.

“Growing construction activities in emerging economies and the continual demand in established markets present significant growth opportunities for the cast polymer industry,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Cast polymer market companies invest significantly in research and development to introduce new products, surface designs, and formulations. They focus on creating innovative materials that mimic natural stone or offer unique properties while improving durability and aesthetics.

Cosentino Group is known for its Silestone brand; Cosentino specializes in quartz surfaces and has been at the forefront of introducing innovative designs and technologies in the cast polymer market. Their continuous research and development efforts have resulted in high-quality surfaces with unique aesthetics and durability.

Hanwha L&C Corporation is a global leader in solid surface materials under the HI-MACS brand. The company focuses on technological advancements to produce surfaces with improved performance characteristics while maintaining design flexibility.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cast polymer market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of end use (non residential and residential), and material (alumina trihydrate, calcium carbonate, resins, natural stone/quartz) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

