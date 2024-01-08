UPDATE: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in January
Due to anticipated severe weather, the Northern Advisory Committee meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, has been rescheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.
The five advisory committees of the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January to discuss various fisheries topics. The meetings will be held in person and livestreamed on YouTube.
Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.
The meetings are scheduled as below:
Southern Advisory Committee
Department of Environmental Quality
Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee
Division of Marine Fisheries
Finfish Advisory Committee
Division of Marine Fisheries
Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Northern Advisory Committee
Dare County Administration Building
The Northern, Southern and Finfish committees are scheduled to discuss the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan draft Amendment 2 and vote on their recommended management options for Marine Fisheries Commission consideration.
The Shellfish/Crustacean committee is scheduled to discuss the outcome of the recent scoping period for the Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and Hard Clam FMP Amendment 3.
The Habitat and Water Quality committee will review and discuss an adaptive management strategy for the protection of critical sea grass habitat through shrimp trawl area closures.
Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.