Lance Brothers Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer at Adstra to Further Propel Growth in Omnichannel Identity Resolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra, the fast-growing provider of enterprise identity resolution for all marketing and media touchpoints, today announced the appointment of Lance Brothers as Chief Revenue Officer. Brothers, a seasoned revenue leader with a rich background in data-driven digital media, is the latest industry veteran to join the Adstra leadership team.



Brothers previously oversaw the rapid growth of NCSolutions, and most recently, Throtle. Prior to NCS, Brothers held a number of senior roles at Nielsen. He brings to Adstra a long, successful track record of building high-performing sales organizations, fostering meaningful client partnerships, and executing winning commercial strategies.

“In just a few short years, Adstra’s disruptive approach to enterprise identity resolution has attracted over 80 new clients. I am thrilled that Lance is joining us to take Adstra to the next level”, said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra. “His deep understanding of the data and identity landscape, as well as his extensive reputation for scaling businesses and fostering innovation, make him an invaluable addition to our team,”

The company's flagship product, Conexa™, is an Enterprise Identity Platform that ensures efficient, economical, and secure connectivity between various identifiers and media types. Conexa™ is unique in its ability to operate within a brand’s firewall, enabling brands to control and resolve consumer identity transparently without privacy risks.

“Adstra has been at the cutting edge of using data and identity to drive more effective, impactful, and actionable insights, audience targeting, measurement, and data enrichment” said Brothers. “The Conexa platform flourishes in an industry environment that is facing more privacy scrutiny, identity fragmentation and signal loss.”

Adstra is the new model for the data-driven enterprise. The company offers a comprehensive suite of transparent identity and data solutions that are portable, future-proof, and available on a subscription basis. Adstra bridges the gaps between PII and anonymized data with unparalleled speed, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and frictionless portability across all media.

