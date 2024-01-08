Gentherm Unveils WellSense™ “A Symphony of Sensations” during CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today unveiled WellSense™, a software defined consumer experience that delivers customized in-cabin comfort sensations that promote wellness and well-being.



WellSense is making its global debut during the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The technology leverages science-based physiology research as the foundation for proprietary software that orchestrates heating, cooling, lumbar and massage comfort effectors. WellSense delivers enhanced wellness and well-being sensations in product offerings suitable for software defined vehicles (SDVs) and over-the-air (OTA) feature upgrades for all vehicle configurations.

“Trends are shifting towards consumers using their vehicles as a third living space, offering an additional revenue opportunity for OEMs to address consumer health and wellness needs,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “The launch of WellSense is the next evolution of our software enabled technologies that positions the Company at the nexus of health, wellness, comfort, and energy efficiency.”

The WellSense software development kit (SDK) can be combined with additional vehicle features like in-cabin audio, visual and aromatic stimulation to deliver unique sensations that go beyond traditional comfort regulation to help promote individual wellness and well-being.

“We see opportunities at the intersection of the software defined vehicles market and consumer desire for total well-being to deliver health and wellness-based experiences leveraging our expertise in thermal and pneumatic comfort,” said Vishnu Sundaram, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “WellSense is not only a scalable solution that fits future SDV architecture, but also a system that delivers a symphony of sensations that promote passenger relaxation and rejuvenation.”

WellSense currently offers a library of scientifically designed experiences around the following themes:

Physical Well-being : Utilizes heating and massage to stimulate muscles, ease muscle tension and relax the mind to support lower back health and females during their menstrual journey.

: Utilizes heating and massage to stimulate muscles, ease muscle tension and relax the mind to support lower back health and females during their menstrual journey. Cognitive Well-being : Builds upon previously announced alertness concepts to coordinate thermal and pneumatic technology to provide solutions to help keep a driver alert.

: Builds upon previously announced alertness concepts to coordinate thermal and pneumatic technology to provide solutions to help keep a driver alert. Healthy Lifestyle: Helps promote a healthy lifestyle for all, and in particular the fitness community by offering pre and post workout solutions. Further support for a healthy lifestyle is offered through experiences to help target stress management.



Gentherm will showcase its innovative products and technologies at their invitation-only booth at Paris Las Vegas from January 9-11, 2024.

