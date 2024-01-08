Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

SEATTLE, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2023.



“As we head into the new year, Accolade continues to define the future of how healthcare should be experienced in this country. Our unique combination of people and technology is creating a new model for improving health outcomes and helping our more than 10 million members live healthier lives. We are closing the physician gap, improving access to care, and leveraging AI and other innovations to make the system work better for our employer customers, their employees and their families. The results can be seen in our growing customer base and increasing revenues as we plan to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and next fiscal year,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Third Quarter ended November 30, 2023

Three months ended November 30, 2023 2022 % Change(2) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 99.4 $ 90.9 9 % Net loss $ (21.1 ) $ (39.9 ) 47 % Non-GAAP Financial Data(1): Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.6 ) $ (10.2 ) 55 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 46.0 $ 41.8 10 % Adjusted Gross Margin 46.3 % 45.9 %

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Accolade exceeded both top and bottom line guidance this quarter as we continue to execute consistently across the business. On the strength of our new bookings and the utilization trends we are experiencing, we are raising our guidance for fiscal year 2024 and affirming our expectation for approximately 20% revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA between 2% - 4% in fiscal year 2025.”

Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending February 29, 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $121.5 million and $125.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $16 million and $20 million

For the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $411 million and $415 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(10) million

For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, we are affirming preliminary revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:

Revenue growth of approximately 20%

Adjusted EBITDA between 2% and 4% of revenue

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Financial Tables





Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) November 30,

2023 February 28,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,017 $ 321,083 Accounts receivable, net 23,195 23,435 Unbilled revenue 2,362 3,260 Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,462 4,022 Prepaid and other current assets 12,054 14,149 Total current assets 272,090 365,949 Property and equipment, net 19,223 14,763 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,847 29,525 Goodwill 278,191 278,191 Intangible assets, net 174,548 203,202 Deferred contract acquisition costs 9,588 9,815 Other assets 2,984 1,624 Total assets $ 785,471 $ 903,069 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,667 $ 10,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,334 11,744 Accrued compensation 25,911 39,346 Due to customers 9,085 15,694 Current portion of deferred revenue 52,772 35,191 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,900 7,284 Total current liabilities 115,669 119,414 Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 208,178 282,323 Operating lease liabilities 26,620 27,189 Other noncurrent liabilities 165 203 Deferred revenue 120 154 Total liabilities 350,752 429,283 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 76,966,368 and 73,089,075 shares issued and outstanding at November 30, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 1,481,303 1,428,073 Accumulated deficit (1,046,592 ) (954,294 ) Total stockholders’ equity 434,719 473,786 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 785,471 $ 903,069





Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended November 30, Nine months ended November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 99,371 $ 90,946 $ 289,461 $ 264,117 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 54,518 50,412 164,038 147,857 Operating expenses: Product and technology 23,468 24,254 74,969 77,265 Sales and marketing 26,230 25,023 75,339 75,573 General and administrative 15,474 20,037 47,813 61,295 Depreciation and amortization 11,400 11,602 33,858 34,749 Goodwill impairment — — — 299,705 Total operating expenses 76,572 80,916 231,979 548,587 Loss from operations (31,719 ) (40,382 ) (106,556 ) (432,327 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,705 386 4,340 (484 ) Other income (expense) 9,281 201 10,424 21 Loss before income taxes (20,733 ) (39,795 ) (91,792 ) (432,790 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (331 ) (77 ) (506 ) 3,573 Net loss $ (21,064 ) $ (39,872 ) $ (92,298 ) $ (429,217 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (6.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 76,139,256 71,228,351 74,572,094 70,755,157

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Three months ended November 30, Nine months ended November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 1,163 $ 1,247 $ 3,276 $ 3,645 Product and technology 7,807 5,930 22,416 19,045 Sales and marketing 3,321 4,513 11,023 12,772 General and administrative 3,353 6,216 8,933 19,347 Total stock-based compensation $ 15,644 $ 17,906 $ 45,648 $ 54,809





Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands) Nine months ended November 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (92,298 ) $ (429,217 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in Operating activities: Goodwill impairment — 299,705 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,858 34,749 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,012 2,592 Deferred income taxes — (3,859 ) Noncash interest expense 1,236 1,251 Gain on repurchase of convertible notes (9,268 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 45,648 54,809 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue 1,138 6,616 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (133 ) 244 Deferred contract acquisition costs (4,224 ) (6,428 ) Deferred revenue and due to customers 10,937 5,596 Accrued compensation (13,433 ) (3,722 ) Other liabilities (314 ) 2,030 Other assets 721 (2,512 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,120 ) (38,146 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (6,475 ) (2,914 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,900 ) (1,901 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,375 ) (4,815 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for repurchase of convertible notes (65,808 ) — Payments for debt extinguishment costs (355 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,013 1,646 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,579 2,927 Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition — (1,828 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (58,571 ) 2,745 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (91,066 ) (40,216 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 321,083 365,853 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 230,017 $ 325,637 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,590 $ 1,539 Fixed assets and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 40 $ 736 Other receivable related to stock option exercises $ 1 $ — Income taxes paid $ 325 $ 103

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). Severance costs include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes debt extinguishment gain or loss and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three months ended November 30, Nine months ended November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands,except percentages) (in thousands,except percentages) Revenue $ 99,371 $ 90,946 $ 289,461 $ 264,117 Less: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (54,518 ) (50,412 ) (164,038 ) (147,857 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 44,853 40,534 125,423 116,260 Add: Stock‑based compensation, cost of revenue 1,163 1,247 3,276 3,645 Severance costs, cost of revenue (38 ) (1 ) 688 113 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 45,978 $ 41,781 $ 129,387 $ 120,019 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 45.1 % 44.6 % 43.3 % 44.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 46.3 % 45.9 % 44.7 % 45.4 %

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss:

Three months ended November 30, Nine months ended November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (21,064 ) $ (39,872 ) $ (92,298 ) $ (429,217 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense (income), net (1,705 ) (386 ) (4,340 ) 484 Income tax (benefit) expense 331 77 506 (3,573 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,400 11,602 33,858 34,749 Stock‑based compensation 15,644 17,906 45,648 54,809 Acquisition and integration‑related costs(1) 208 439 187 439 Goodwill impairment — — — 299,705 Severance costs(2) (159 ) 213 891 3,288 Other expense (income)(3) (9,281 ) (201 ) (10,424 ) (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,626 ) $ (10,222 ) $ (25,972 ) $ (39,337 )

(1) For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022, acquisition and integration-related costs represent expenses associated with litigation inherited through the PlushCare acquisition. Refer to Note 10 in our condensed consolidated financial statements for further details.

(2) Severance costs represent expenses associated with workforce realignment actions taken by management.

(3) For the three and nine months ended November 30, 2023, other expense (income) includes a gain on extinguishment of debt.