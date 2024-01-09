Eco-Friendly Cleaning Product Brand Flowcheer Joins Plastic Pollution Coalition in a Commitment to a Greener Tomorrow

Flowcheer Natural Foaming Hand Soap Non Single Use Plastic

Flowcheer Joins Forces with Plastic Pollution Coalition for Sustainable Future, Advocating Reusable, Plastic Free Alternatives in Cleaning Products.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flowcheer®, an innovator in eco-conscious household cleaning products, proudly announces its acceptance as a member of the Plastic Pollution Coalition. This influential global network is dedicated to ending plastic pollution. This partnership highlights Flowcheer's dedication to sustainability and aligns with the Plastic Pollution Coalition's standards, reinforcing its mission to provide environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.

Flowcheer's Pledge to Plastic-Free Future

Recognizing the severe threat of plastic pollution to our environment, wildlife, ecosystems, and human health, Flowcheer believes that small changes in daily cleaning habits can make a significant environmental impact. Joining the Plastic Pollution Coalition is a step further in Flowcheer's journey towards sustainable practices, reaffirming its commitment to reducing plastic waste and advocating for reusable, refillable, and non-toxic plastic alternatives.

“Our alliance with the Plastic Pollution Coalition goes beyond mere membership; it's a testament to our dedication to fostering a sustainable future through high-quality, eco-effective cleaning products," said Albert Zhang, CEO of Flowcheer. Joining a global alliance of individuals, businesses, and organizations committed to stopping plastic pollution positions Flowcheer as a leader in promoting impactful environmental changes, spearheading innovative, sustainable product development, and setting a benchmark in the green market space.

About Plastic Pollution Coalition

Founded in 2009, the Plastic Pollution Coalition is a non-profit advocacy and social movement organization dedicated to reducing plastic pollution and its toxic impacts. Collaborating globally with diverse groups and individuals, PPC emphasizes producer responsibility and the elimination of single-use plastics, advocating for legal changes and sustainable alternatives.

About Flowcheer

Flowcheer represents eco-effective cleaning, offering a range of household cleaning, personal care, and laundry products. Utilizing natural ingredients, Flowcheer's environmentally friendly solutions include dissolvable foaming hand soap and multi-surface cleaner tablets. Committed to high performance and affordability, Flowcheer's zero-waste products aim to deliver superior cleaning efficacy with minimal environmental impact.

For further information on Flowcheer and their sustainability initiatives, please contact: Hello@flowcheer.life