BigRentz & Billd Empower Contractors to Conquer Industry Challenges & Accelerate Growth by Improving Access to Financing
Flexible Financial Solutions & Terms Free up Capital, Helping Contractors Overcome High Costs, Cash Flow Issues & Labor Shortages to Deliver Quality Projects
This strategic partnership with Billd reflects BigRentz’s commitment to providing comprehensive industry solutions that go beyond equipment rentals and that address the diverse needs of our customers.”IRVINE, CA, & AUSTIN, TX , USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Customers Receive Next BigRentz Equipment Rental Free
— BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon
BigRentz, the nation’s largest online construction equipment rental network, announces a new strategic partnership with Billd to give customers access to financing options purpose-built for construction materials and labor. Through Billd, the leader in payments for commercial construction subcontractors, customers receive same-day advances that can be used to hire and make purchases in order to more efficiently complete projects and accelerate business growth. For a limited time, new participating customers can also receive their next BigRentz equipment rental free when they finance over $25,000 in materials or receivables with Billd.
The initiative is critical for contractors who are taking the brunt of soaring material and labor costs caused by inflation and shortages. A recent report from Billd underscores the extent of this financial burden, finding subcontractors incurred an extra $97 billion in unexpected material and labor expenses last year alone. As a result, the majority of subcontractors experienced a decline in profitability which stymied opportunities for potential business growth. By offering flexible financial solutions and repayment terms, Billd is helping firms overcome these hurdles in order to focus on delivering quality projects and winning new business.
“This strategic partnership with Billd reflects BigRentz’s commitment to providing comprehensive industry solutions that go beyond equipment rentals and that address the diverse needs of our customers,” said BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon. “By working alongside Billd, BigRentz is helping contractors more seamlessly manage their equipment rentals and project finances in order to free up capital and time, which can be used to invest in their companies, deliver quality projects and continue expanding.”
“At Billd, we are on a mission to be the ‘Champion of the Sub’ by providing construction-specific financial solutions and partnerships,” said Billd CEO Chris Doyle. “Whether they’re taking on new projects to grow their business, or adding new equipment to complete projects on time with BigRentz, our partnership helps arm subcontractors with the financial flexibility and working capital they need to do great work.”
Founded in 2012, BigRentz has evolved into a powerhouse in the industry, boasting a network of over 6,000 equipment supply partners, spanning 13,900 locations throughout the USA. The company’s industry-leading digital platform simplifies equipment procurement and project management by offering a self-service equipment rental solution, providing customers access to real-time data and reporting, and making it easy to track costs and budgets across multiple projects. Billd, meanwhile, has helped thousands of subcontractors across the United States secure working capital to grow their business.
The Billd partnership comes on the heels of the launch of BigRentz+, a comprehensive solution providing enterprise-level clients exclusive benefits including preferred fixed equipment nationwide pricing, priority delivery, quarterly business reviews and dedicated customer service.
For more information and to take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit www.bigrentz.com/partners/billd.
About BigRentz
Founded in 2012, BigRentz is the nation's largest online construction equipment rental network, revolutionizing the industry with its comprehensive solution. The company’s industry-leading digital platform empowers customers to improve efficiency while reducing cost and complexity by offering equipment procurement and project management consolidated services in one easy-to-use tool. With a network of over 6,000 partners and 13,900 locations nationwide, BigRentz gives project managers access to over $50 billion of equipment anywhere in the nation, while focusing on unwavering quality and delivering a customer-centric experience. For more information visit https://www.bigrentz.com/national-equipment-rentals.
About Billd:
Billd stands alone as a partner that truly champions the subcontractor. Founders Christopher Doyle and Jesse Weissburg, industry veterans in both construction and finance, witnessed the detrimental impact to subcontractors of the longstanding broken payment cycle in construction. Their time in the trades inspired them to launch Billd in 2018, bringing the financial power of Wall Street to the construction job site. Billd's financial and payment products empower subcontractors to bypass project hurdles by providing access to upfront funds to cover their most pressing costs, including materials and labor. Unlike traditional financing outlets, Billd provides flexible lines of credit to accommodate the unpredictability of cash flow in construction, and extends their customers up to 120-day terms to align with industry payment standards. Billd knows traditional credit metrics are poor predictors for risk and has built a variety of industry-specific, proprietary analytic and financing tools to allow subcontractors to stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses.
Jake Klein
Jake Ryan Consulting
+1 516-385-0969
jake@jakeryanconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn