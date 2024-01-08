APF Canada Welcomes Laurel West as Vice-President, Operations & Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC – January 8, 2024 – The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce that Laurel West will be joining APF Canada as Vice-President, Operations & Partnerships, effective January 8, 2024.

Formerly a senior executive with The Economist Group, Ms. West has been based in Asia for the last three and half decades, first in Japan and then in Hong Kong. A journalist at the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, and CBC Radio before relocating to Asia, she joined The Economist Group in 1992, working in a number of progressively senior roles on both the editorial and commercial sides of the business. After starting as a country analyst with The Economist Intelligence Unit, covering Southeast Asia before specializing in India, she established the group’s custom research business in Asia, which she led as editorial director. Most recently, she was Managing Director, Content Solutions, and Managing Director, Economist Events, as well as a member of the Asia Management Committee of The Economist Group Asia-Pacific. During her time in Japan, she worked on the Japan External Trade Organisation’s campaigns to address trade imbalances with the U.S. and Europe.

“Laurel brings uniquely relevant professional and managerial depth in providing corporate clients with business intelligence and analysis products,” said APF Canada President and CEO Jeff Nankivell. “Her expertise in collaborating with multinationals, foundations, and governments and convening high-level knowledge and networking events in Asia Pacific markets from Australia to India will add immediate value to the Foundation’s senior leadership team.”

In her most recent role with The Economist Group, Ms. West oversaw the execution of large-scale conferences on topics such as the future of health care, sustainability, global trade, and innovation, as well as country summits in the region, which brought together government, business, and civil society leaders alongside corporate sponsors and high-level speakers.

“It is a very exciting time to join the Foundation as Canada seeks to deepen its engagement with the economies and peoples of Asia,” said Ms. West. “I look forward to leveraging my knowledge of the region as well as my commercial experience to help expand and strengthen the Foundation’s work at this critical time in Canada-Asia relations.”

In her new role as Vice-President, Operations & Partnerships, Ms. West will be based at the Foundation’s headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, and oversee the Foundation’s events, business development, business networks, and the establishment of APF Canada’s new regional office in Southeast Asia, as well as operational functions, including finance and human resources.