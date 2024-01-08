Parks and Recreation Advisory Board January 8 Meeting Canceled

Tonight’s scheduled Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting has been canceled. All agenda items will be moved to next month’s meeting.

The agenda for the City of Lawrence, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is now online. The agenda can be found online.

It will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 8, at the City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, conference room, 1141 Massachusetts St.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format, which means attendees can choose whether to attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participation will continue to be allowed for any participant, including staff, board members, and the public.

Those who want to provide public comment may continue to do so virtually or by attending the meeting in person.

Written public comment must be received by the Parks & Recreation Office by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Send correspondence electronically to parksrec @lawrenceks.org . Comments received after the deadline will not be posted and there is no guarantee that such comments will be considered.

The primary format for accessing or participating in this meeting is in person at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, 1141 Massachusetts St. Virtual access to view or participate in the meeting cannot be guaranteed due to potential technical issues.

To view this meeting live: Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel

To provide public comment and sign up to attend the meeting virtually:

Virtual Meeting Registration via Zoom

Note: If the YouTube stream is not working, you can join the Zoom meeting by clicking on the Zoom meeting registration link, above to listen in.