Town of Ithaca, NY, Grows OpenGov Partnership to Streamline Asset Management
The software's macro-level reporting and GIS integration will streamline asset management, improving efficiency and decision-making.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to eliminate disorganized systems and non-integrated GIS processes, the Town of Ithaca, NY, embarked on a comprehensive search for a new solution. It ultimately chose to grow its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located an hour from Syracuse, the Town of Ithaca was determined to modernize its asset management. In its search for a new platform, leadership prioritized finding a system that could eliminate the need for manual, paper-based processes. The Town also wanted a system with GIS integration, mobile application, and robust reporting capabilities. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its ability to manage and track asset maintenance and integrate seamlessly with GIS, providing a single system of truth, as well as for the strong existing partnership the Town has with OpenGov.
The Town of Ithaca is poised for a significant operational transformation with Cartegraph Asset Management. The software's macro-level reporting and GIS integration will streamline asset management, improving efficiency and decision-making. Further, the availability of a mobile application is expected to significantly enhance field operations, fostering a more responsive and agile municipal workforce.
The Town of Ithaca joins a growing list of public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov to enhance government operations with innovative, cloud-based solutions.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here