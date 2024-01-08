Seat Covers Unlimited Continues New Year's Sale
Seat Covers Unlimited allows customers to rejuvenate their vehicles' interiors with premium seat covers at an incredibly affordable price.””MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seat Covers Unlimited, a leading provider of high-quality automotive seat covers, is delighted to announce their New Year's sale is still live. "Buy One Row, Get the Second at 50% Off". This sale offers great value and celebrates the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and product excellence, as echoed in recent customer testimonials.
— Ben Bodrero, spokesperson for Seat Covers Unlimited
Deidre, see the review at- https://www.trustpilot.com/review/seatcoversunlimited.com a satisfied customer, praises the company’s user-friendly website and exceptional customer service, saying, "Your website is very user-friendly and the choices are great. I ordered a color that wasn't in stock, and I got a phone call instead of an email. This personal touch has made me a customer for life. I'm from a generation that truly appreciates personal customer service. Keep up the good work."
Similarly, Melody, another pleased client, shared her experience: "The seat covers were better than expected. We had some issues with the instructions, but once installed, they significantly enhanced the look of our Tracker. We're now excited to complete the vehicle's makeover with a new paint job."
These reviews highlight Seat Covers Unlimited's dedication to providing not only high-quality products but also a customer experience that goes above and beyond. "Our customers' feedback is invaluable to us," says Ben Bodrero, the company spokesperson. "It's heartwarming to see how our attention to detail and personal customer service make a difference. This sale is a testament to our commitment to deliver the best to our clients. We take pride that we have earned over 2,500 reviews on Trust Pilot with a total rating of 4.6"
The New Year's sale encompasses Seat Covers Unlimited’s extensive range of products, known for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and custom fit for a wide variety of vehicle models. From stylish, modern designs to classic elegance, there is a perfect match for every vehicle and personal taste.
"Especially during this festive season, we want to offer our customers an opportunity to rejuvenate their vehicles' interiors with our premium seat covers at an incredibly affordable price," adds Bodrero. "Whether you're preparing for a holiday road trip or looking for a unique gift for a car enthusiast, our sale is the perfect opportunity. From Jeeps to F-150s to foreigns, we have you covered."
The sale is available on the Seat Covers Unlimited website and at their retail locations. The 50% discount on the additional row of seat covers will be automatically applied at checkout when one full row of seat covers is purchased.
About Seat Covers Unlimited
Founded in 1986, Seat Covers Unlimited has become a frontrunner in the automotive seat cover industry. With a focus on quality, customization, and exceptional customer service, the company offers an expansive range of seat covers, catering to every type of vehicle and personal style.
