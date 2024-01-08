Burgum releases statement on passing of former state Sen. Dwight Cook of Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today regarding the passing of former state Sen. Dwight Cook of Mandan. Cook served in the Legislature from 1997 to 2020, representing District 34 and chairing the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee from 2009 to 2020.

"Sen. Cook was a beloved statesman and an exceptional leader in shaping tax policy for the benefit of all North Dakotans during his 22 years of dedicated service in the Legislature. We’re also grateful for his service to his country in the North Dakota Air National Guard and to his community through Kiwanis and other organizations," Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to his family, friends and legislative colleagues.”