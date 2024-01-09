Aircare International Introduces New Training for Commercial Flight Attendants Expanding Careers Into Corporate Aviation
Aircare International is now offering a new training program for commercial flight attendants who are looking to expand their careers into corporate aviation.
Over the last 2 years, we’ve seen an increased number of commercial flight attendants going through our standard FACTS training programs. We wanted to design a program that is more tailored...”TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircare FACTS Training announces the launch of the “Commercial to Corporate” training program. Developed specifically for commercial flight attendants looking to expand their careers, the program equips participants for a seamless transition into corporate aviation.
— Brian Hayvaz
The extensive and immersive 2-day program builds on existing expertise to ensure trainees are successful as they begin their careers in corporate aviation. Aircare FACTS Training previously required all flight attendants to attend a 3-day initial training program, but commercial flight attendants can now use their previous experience to optimize their time and enhance their skills while transitioning from commercial to corporate.
They will also benefit from an extensive online course designed to supplement in-person training requirements and the complimentary Achieving Career Excellence (ACE) Program career seminar. The ACE program serves as an interactive workshop to optimally position flight attendants who are considering new employment and marketing themselves to the business aviation community.
“Over the last 2 years, we’ve seen an increased number of commercial flight attendants going through our standard FACTS training programs. We wanted to design a program that is more tailored to these professionals and can build on their existing experience,” says Brian Hayvaz, Aircare International, Vice President of Operations.
Aircare FACTS Commercial to Corporate Training incorporates hands-on practical skills using tools such as full-motion cabin simulators, high-altitude trainers, full-size live fire trainers, and underwater egress dunkers. “Classes also combine online coursework and interactive classroom presentations from instructors with decades of experience,” Brian continues.
In addition to the emergency procedures training, flight attendants have the option to add a 3rd day of Business Aviation Hospitality training, a newly refreshed program that redefines and raises the bar of business aviation’s hospitality standards. These collective tools will ensure success and help sharpen the skills necessary to elevate their careers as Corporate Flight Attendants.
Those looking to participate in the program can do so in:
Chicago, IL
Dallas, TX
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Las Vegas, NV
Morristown, NJ
Van Nuys, CA
For more information about the Commercial to Corporate Training Program, visit www.aircareinternational.com.
About Aircare International
Aircare International products include Aircare FACTS® Training for crewmember and passenger emergency procedures training; Aircare Crews® Staffing, providing a staffing solution for pilots and flight attendants and Aircare Access® Assistance, providing 24-7-365 telemedicine and support services.
Brian Hayvaz
Aircare International
+1 888-541-9226
