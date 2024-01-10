Europe Cardiac Surgery Market Surges Due to Minimally Invasive Approaches including Tissue Heart Valves

Growing investments in minimally invasive cardiac procedures reflect a shift from CABG to TAVI, driven by the appeal of quicker patient recovery.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, has just released the 2024 European Cardiac Surgery Market Report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including the tissue heart valve, mechanical heart valve, annuloplasty repair device, transcatheter mitral valve repair, transcatheter heart valve implantation, cerebral embolic protection device, balloon valvuloplasty, on-pump coronary artery bypass device, off-pump coronary artery bypass device, autotransfusion device, endoscopic vessel harvesting device, anastomosis assist device, ventricular assist device, intra-aortic balloon device, artificial heart device, patent foramen ovale closure device, patent ductus arteriosus closure device, atrial and ventricular septal defect closure device, left atrial appendage closure device, preshaped guidewire, transmyocardial revascularization device and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation markets.

The cardiac surgery market is currently experiencing a notable surge in both investment and enthusiasm for minimally invasive procedures. This trend is evident in the transition from traditional coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures to the rapidly gaining popularity of transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). This paradigm shift is primarily fueled by the compelling advantages associated with minimally invasive approaches, such as enhanced patient recovery rates.​​ In terms of market growth, Europe has a rapidly aging population. This phenomenon adds to the technological advancement in this market, propelling growth over the forecast period.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the European Cardiac Surgery Market was valued at €2.9 billion. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach €3.7 billion.

Preference for Tissue Valves: ​​​​The primary advantage of tissue valves over mechanical valves is that they are more biocompatible and mimic the natural heart valve more closely than mechanical valves. Therefore, patients who receive a tissue valve do not require lifelong anticoagulation therapy, while patients who receive mechanical valves do. This leads both surgeons and patients to prefer tissue valves over mechanical valves and has resulted in the cannibalization of mechanical valves by tissue valves. The continued preference for tissue valves will drive the tissue valve market.

Competitive Landscape: Within the European Cardiac Surgery Market, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, and Medtronic were the top three market share leaders. Edwards Lifesciences was the leading company in the cardiac surgery market in 2023. The majority of Edwards Lifesciences’ market share comes from its dominance in the THVR segment.

For more information on the European Cardiac Surgery Market, visit our report product page:

https://idataresearch.com/product/cardiac-surgery-market-europe/

